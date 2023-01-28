Shiv Sena Bhavan in Nagpur vacated forcibly for not clearing power, other bills

Nagpur: In an embarrassing development for the Nagpur Unit of Shiv Sena, it had to vacate the Shiv Sena Bhavan in the city following non-payment of electricity and other bills since the past one year, according to a report in a Marathi news channel.

The report said that the owner of the building forced the Shiv Sena to vacate its Shiv Sena Bhavan for not clearing the bills.

Details are awaited.

Notably, the tussle between the two factions of Shiv Sena was witnessed on the first day of the Winter Session in Nagpur as the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena was allotted the legislature office of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on the premises of the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan complex.

The office’s possession was taken by BSS on the first day of the session forcing Shiv Sena (UBT) to move out and shift to a different office allotted to it in the opposite lane of the old premises. Every political party has its legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur and the Shiv Sena (UBT) was also allotted an office on the premises.

Leaders of both sections were engaged in a heated exchange over the allotment of office. Some leaders of Sena (UBT) alleged that staffers working in the office misbehaved with us and we were asked to leave.

