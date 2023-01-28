Car catches fire at Rahate Colony Square on Friday night

Nagpur: A car suddenly caught fire at Rahate Colony Square around 11.40 pm on Friday, January 27. The car reportedly belonged Rima Dixit.

On being informed, a team of NMC’s Fire Brigade along with a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the burning car. The Fire Brigade team consisted of Hake (fire tender driver), Wagh (ASO), Tembhre (Fire Tender operator), Shembekar, Chavan and three trainees.

Advertisement

According to reports, no casualty was reported. The Fire Brigade is probing the cause of the fire in the car.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement