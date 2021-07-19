Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Arrested by Mumbai Police For ‘Making Porn Films’

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner



Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please,” according to a statement by CP Mumbai.