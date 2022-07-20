“Shifting the culture in music is essential to serve people with something new,” highlights DJ Lloyd.

Advertisement

DJ Lloyd’s prominence in music has been for years, and he credits that to many factors but most importantly for his skills to mix Bollywood with Electronica.

Accomplishing things quite early in one’s career can prove to be too taxing and challenging, especially in the music industry, which is known for giving birth to innumerable talented beings every year across the world. Choosing to become a DJ can come along with even more hurdles. However, there have been a few who have been able to carve their unique identity in the field by showcasing their A-game in music. As a DJ and music producer, Lloyd Gueizelar, aka DJ Lloyd (@djlloydworld), did the same, radiating his love for music and his passion for dance music production and programming.

Blending Bollywood and Electronica genres, DJ Lloyd went on to be one of the most sought-after DJs amongst wedding planners globally. Also, learning from doing tours with ace Indian singer Sonu Nigam and Band extensively made him understand the taste of different audiences in music and music that compliments wedding and corporate events. From 1991 till now, DJ Lloyd has been among the very few whose sense of audience trends in music helped him become a sensational DJ and music producer in the industry. He has worked with biggies like the legendary AR Rahman, Britney Spears, Sonu Nigam, Avicii, and many others nationally and internationally, and his gigs and performances across events and shows have spellbound audiences.

He believes that he could do this even in a highly competitive industry because he always focused on shifting the culture in music to ensure to serve audiences with something new. Speaking on the same, DJ Lloyd says, “It is quite easy to blindly follow the trends and play the same old remixes or not innovate in music, which many of the DJs lately have been doing. However, my years of experience working in the industry have taught me how essential it is to blend different genres and add one’s own touch of music into it to offer something music lovers can cling to for long.”

DJ Lloyd (https://djlloyd.com/) focused on doing the same, and that became one of the prime reasons for his swift rise in the industry, he believes.

