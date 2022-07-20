Rain fury: 85 dead, crop in 1.35 lakh hectares affected in Nagpur Division since June 1

Advertisement

Nagpur: The excess rains that lashed six districts in Nagpur Division between June 1 and July 18, have caused widespread damage. During this period, as many as 85 persons have lost their lives, and crops in 1.34 lakh hectares have been affected.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the flood situation in Wardha and Chandrapur as grave. He visited affected parts of these two districts on Tuesday. He later took stock of the situation during a meeting with officials at Divisional Commissionerate in the city. He directed the administration to conduct panchnama ‘with sensitivity and objectivity’ so as to extend the aid to the affected persons immediately.

Interacting with media persons after the meeting in which the data collected through preliminary survey was placed before him, Fadnavis said that the Government would have to adopt a different approach for extending aid to farmers who were left in the lurch due to flood water eroding soil layer in their farms. In such cases, farmers are unable to go for resowing and the loss is permanent. Further, he said, he came to know that the farmers who were affected due to rain fury previously had not got the aid till date. Hence while announcing aid, that factor would have to be considered.

The officials were asked to plan for excessive rainfall likely in September. Pointing out that reservoirs had good water stock and further rains might create a difficult situation, Fadnavis asked the officials concerned to accord top priority to management of water storage in dams. In the meeting, the officials presented the findings of the preliminary survey of damage due to rain fury in Nagpur Division between June 1 and July 18.

As per the data, 85 persons lost their life, 52 were injured due to rain fury. Maximum 26 persons died in Nagpur district alone, followed by 13 each in Wardha and Chandrapur, 12 in Gadchiroli, 11 in Gondia, and 10 in Bhandara district. In 60 of total 85 cases of human deaths in NagpurDivision,aid of Rs 4 lakh each has been given to the next of kin of the deceased persons. The process for extending aid in remaining cases is in progress. Besides, 450 livestock have been lost in the Division including 194 in Nagpur district alone.

The loss of property included damage to 9,505 houses/cattle-sheds/huts in the Division including the highest 3,326 in Chandrapur district, 2,280 in Gadchiroli, 1,519 in Nagpur, 1,147 in Wardha, 729 in Gondia, and 504 in Bhandara district. As far as district-wise agricultural damage is concerned, the highest 55,911.60 hectares was caused in Chandrapur district, followed by 28,751.87 hectares in Nagpur district, and 23,219.35 hectares in Wardha district.

