Shift IMS project out of Nagpur to save ‘Ajni Vann’: Aditya Thackeray

Nagpur: Aditya Thackeray, former Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader, expressed his concerns over cutting of trees at ‘Ajni Vann’, and said local residents are fighting to protect the forest in Ajni.

He mentioned that during the previous MVA Government, relocation of the InterModal Station (IMS) project out of Nagpur was proposed to save ‘Ajni Vann’. “It should be done to protect the environment of the city,” he said.

Thackeray was interacting with media persons at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after his arrival in the city for a tour on Monday. Thackeray, accompanied by LoP Ambadas Danve, was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by the party workers. Thackeray also said, during his tenure as the Environment Minister, he had visited Nandgaon and Waregaon where the ash pond had been significantly cleared, reaching a 65 percent reduction.

However, he observed that ash is now being stored there again, leading to a decline in the standard of living for the local residents. He also pointed out the resurgence of coal washeries in Vidarbha, which had previously been halted during his time as the minister. Thackeray also expressed concern over lack of efforts to control pollution caused by coal washeries and power projects in Koradi.

He assured his intention to raise these critical environment issues in the Assembly. He also pointed out spreading pollution due to concentrating all the projects in one location. “It would further deteriorate the lives of local residents,” said Thackeray.

When asked about Jayant Patil’s inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Thackeray accused the BJP government of attempting to pressurise those who stand for truth and justice. He expressed concern over this trend, noting similar patterns throughout the country, suggesting that democracy was at stake during the current dictatorial regime.

