NDA aspirant dies in mishap, family gifts new life to five persons in Nagpur

Nagpur: Rita Bankar, a working woman, lost her husband 8-years ago. She was strengthening herself and rearing up her only child Hemashish alias Aryan. But destiny had something different in store as Aryan met with an accident and was declared brain dead by doctors. Despite all her grievances, Rita Bankar readily agreed to donate her son’s organs.

The organs donated from Aryan will give new lease of life to five persons and vision to two. On the night of May 19, Hemashish alias Aryan, a Class XII boy, was on his way home with his friend on a bike. Ataround1.30 am, his bike skidded near Om Nagar, Koradi Road. Sans helmet, Aryan suffered severe head injury and was admitted to Alexis Hospital. After three days’ treatment there was no improvement, so doctors declared him brain dead.

His mother Rita and uncles Vipin Dhatkar and Shirish Suryavashi were counselled by Priti Jain and Dr Mrunal Khode for organ donation. The family agreed to donate all possible organs, including heart, lungs, both kidneys, and liver. Aryan was a bright student, who had cleared his Std XII examination this year. He had scored 90 percent marks in his Std X examination and had a dream to join National Defence Academy (NDA).

Mother Rita who works as a Computer Operator, Bhanegaon/Saoner Block, has been a strong mother. She agreed to donate his only son’s organs to needy patients. Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) with Dr Sanjay Kolte, President, Dr Rahul Saxena, Secretary, Zone coordinator-Veena Wathore and Dinesh Mandpe swung into action and allocated the organs as per the requirement.

His heart was given to a 26-year-old woman at MGM Healthcare, Chennai; both lungs were given to a 59-year-old woman at MGM Healthcare, Chennai .A 24-year old man at Alexis Hospital will get his liver, and one kidney will be given to a 51-year-old man from Alexis itself. The second kidney has been donated to a 32-year-old man at Wockhardt Hospital. The eyes were donated to Madhav Netra Pedhi.

“We all loved Aryan a lot. His kind and friendly nature left an indelible mark on our hearts,” said his grieving mother, Rita, who works as a computer operator in Bhanegaon/Saoner Block. Aryan had lost his father 8 years ago. He had dreams of joining the NDA, Rita said.

