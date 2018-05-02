Shehla Rashid granted protection from arrest

Delhi’s Patiala House court has granted interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in connection with a first information report lodged against her under sedition law.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint filed against her, by a Supreme Court lawyer, on allegations of defaming Indian Army through her tweet.

In a series of tweets on August 17, Rashid had alleged that the armed forces entered houses in Kashmir at night and ‘ransacked’ them.

She had also alleged that four men were called to an Army camp in Shopian and ‘interrogated (tortured)’. She had claimed a mic was kept close to these men so that ‘the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised’.

Rashid described the case filed against her as ‘frivolous’, ‘politically motivated’ and a ‘pathetic attempt’ to silence her.

She tweeted her response to the case registered against her.