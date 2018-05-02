Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 10th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Shehla Rashid granted protection from arrest

Delhi’s Patiala House court has granted interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in connection with a first information report lodged against her under sedition law.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint filed against her, by a Supreme Court lawyer, on allegations of defaming Indian Army through her tweet.

In a series of tweets on August 17, Rashid had alleged that the armed forces entered houses in Kashmir at night and ‘ransacked’ them.

She had also alleged that four men were called to an Army camp in Shopian and ‘interrogated (tortured)’. She had claimed a mic was kept close to these men so that ‘the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised’.

Rashid described the case filed against her as ‘frivolous’, ‘politically motivated’ and a ‘pathetic attempt’ to silence her.

She tweeted her response to the case registered against her.

Happening Nagpur
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Nagpur Crime News
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Man molests young girl in full view in Lakadganj
Maharashtra News
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
पावसाचा अतिवृष्टीमुळे घर पडल्याने धरमनगर पिपरी येथील रहिवासी बावणे कुंटुबिय बेघर
पावसाचा अतिवृष्टीमुळे घर पडल्याने धरमनगर पिपरी येथील रहिवासी बावणे कुंटुबिय बेघर
Hindi News
विवादास्पद मीटर कायम रख एसएनडीएल को हटाया
विवादास्पद मीटर कायम रख एसएनडीएल को हटाया
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
Trending News
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Featured News
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
Trending In Nagpur
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : मोहर्रम के मातमी जुलुस में शामिल हुए लोग
विडिओ : युवाओ को रोजगार और महिला सशक्तिकरण होगी पहली प्राथमिकता – भाजपा नेता मोहन मते
विडिओ : युवाओ को रोजगार और महिला सशक्तिकरण होगी पहली प्राथमिकता – भाजपा नेता मोहन मते
Nagpur witnesses decline in road accidents in 2019
Nagpur witnesses decline in road accidents in 2019
Three girls including minor molested in different parts of city
Three girls including minor molested in different parts of city
State offers quota in medical seats for posting in rural areas
State offers quota in medical seats for posting in rural areas
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
सकारात्मक सोच व आत्मविश्वास के साथ जिंदादिली से जिये- प्रो. डॉ. प्रितम गेडाम
सकारात्मक सोच व आत्मविश्वास के साथ जिंदादिली से जिये- प्रो. डॉ. प्रितम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145