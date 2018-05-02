Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sheezan Mohd reveals an amusing insight into his Character in Nazar 2

    Sheezan Mohd is back on TV with the sequel of Popular Series Nazar as “Appu”, in the lead role. This versatile hunk has been in the television industry for quite some time. He has won hearts with his charismatic personality is not just drama-based but even mythological series. He was last seen in the Serial- “Tara from Satara” in an absolutely Mumbaiya avatar with some stupendous dance performances, his character as Arjun Priya was much applauded by his fans and now he is back on the TV screens with “Nazar 2”.

    While shooting for the serial he shared his beguiling experience about the shoot, he said, “I was overwhelmed by the fact that I’m getting to play character Appu, Who is 5 years old mentally, I have played a similar character previously in Ek Thi Rani, it grew as a responsibility for me. Moreover, I had to forget everything I knew about being a Mumbai ka chokra the tough guy Arjun Priya, I had to modulate my voice which I did. I got to know about the character right before my mock shoot, so whatever I did at first was totally unprepared”. He added. Sheezan’s performance is likely to be loved by his fans for sure, with his new avatar “Appu”.

    In a short-span Sheezan’s Television career has witnessed major growth. He has achieved the title of being versatile with his assorted characters in Prithvi Vallabh, Jodhaa Akhbar, Chandra Nandini, Sil Sila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan, Tara from Satara and now Nazar 2. Sheezan’s schedule looks jam-packed with his entry in Nazar 2, he has been satiating his fans on a daily basis with his serial. We cannot get enough of his impeccable performance as Appu. Sheezan is truly the shehzaada of versatility and exquisite looks.

