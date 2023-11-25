Shared auto-rickshaw service to and from Nagpur Metro stations soon

Nagpur: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is going to roll out shared auto-rickshaw services that would address the issue of last mile connectivity of commuters of Nagpur Metro. All the 37 metro stations across Nagpur would be covered.

The feeder service will be affordable for commuters. Recently, Maha Metro sent a proposal to Regional Transport Office (RTO) about the survey of area around 37 stations with details of the distance under the route to and from the stations. The Metro also sent a request letter to decide the fares of the auto-rickshaw.

Later, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro, chaired a meeting at Metro Bhavan. Rambhau Geete, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Nagpur (City), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chetana Tidke along with Transport officials of NMC and Maha Metro officers from various departments also were present.

Geete informed the meeting that a proposal with fixation of charges has already been submitted to DCP Traffic, who assured to clear it soon. Then it will be forwarded to the District Collector, who is Chairman of RTA (Regional Transport Authority), for final approval.

The purpose of starting the feeder service is to provide first and last mile connectivity to the metro commuters. As per the proposal, auto-rickshaw fare will be as per the decision of the RTA.

Meanwhile, Hardikar directed metro officials to identify parking lots in the city and undertake a joint survey with officials of the Traffic Department of City Police to ensure that the idea is implemented in an effective and efficient manner.

