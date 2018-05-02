Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery on March 31

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik tweets:

‘Kind attention. Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up.

‘Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder.

‘He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue.

‘He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.



