    Published On : Sun, Mar 28th, 2021

    Cop booked for extortion on money-lender”s complaint

    Nagpur: A senior Nagpur police inspector was booked on extortion charges on the basis of a court order, an official said on Sunday.

    Senior Inspector Vinod Chaudhary was booked along with a private citizen identified as Mohammad Ashfaque Ali on the order of the JMFC Court, he added.

    “As per the complaint, a money-lender had given Rs 10 lakh to Ali to build a house. However, later Ali filed a case against the money-lender instead of returning the money. The money-lender was called to a Crime Branch unit where Chaudhary was posted. Chaudhary assaulted the money-lender and demanded money,” he said.

    The court ordered Lakdaganj police station to register a case of extortion, criminal intimidation etc against Chaudhary and Ali


