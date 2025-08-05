Shalarth ID scam: SIT secures police custody of Education Officers Kaluse, Kumbhar

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major development in the multi-crore Shalarth ID scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has finally secured police custody of Education Officers Siddheshwar Sriram Kaluse (50), resident of Amravati Road, and Rohini Vithoba Kumbhar (49), resident of Verma Layout in Nagpur.

On Monday, the Sessions Court overturned the JMFC’s earlier order and granted police custody of both accused until August 7. The two officers are accused of creating bogus Shalarth IDs and appointing bogus teachers, causing a loss of over Rs 100 crore to the Government. Despite not receiving approval for school IDs, Kaluse and Kumbhar allegedly issued fake ID drafts and facilitated regular salary payments to 398 fake teaching and non-teaching staff.

The case was registered at the Cyber Police Station following a complaint by Junior Administrative Officer Ravindra Patil. During the investigation, the SIT had already arrested 17 people, including three Deputy Directors of Education, three Education Officers, four clerks, two school principals, two school directors, and three teachers. Kaluse and Kumbhar were arrested on July 30 after their key roles in the scam were revealed. However, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) denied the SIT’s request for police custody and sent the duo to judicial custody instead.

Unhappy with the decision, the police filed a revision appeal in the Sessions Court. On Monday, the Sessions Court overturned the JMFC’s order and granted police custody of both accused until August 7. The police are expected to take Kaluse and Kumbhar into custody from Nagpur Central Jail on Tuesday for further questioning. Investigators believe their interrogation will provide crucial information about the scam’s planning and financial trail.

The Shalarth ID scam is one of the biggest education frauds in recent years and has exposed serious lapses in the monitoring system. Adv Nitin Telgote represented the State.