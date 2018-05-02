SHAASTRA 2020, IIT Madras to organise flagship event SPARK for school students in city

Nagpur: SHAASTRA 2020, IIT Madras is organising its flagship event for school students – SPARK — the only one of its kind! Being the tech-front runners of the nation, IIT Madras believes that seeds of technology need to be sown at a very young age, for a bright tech-future. With SPARK, SHAASTRA aims to ignite the ‘Spark’ of Innovation & Technology in those tech-savvy scientific student brains of the country.

SPARK is a three-tier mega event, with the first phase being the SPARK Prelims, a National Quiz competition to be conducted in over 20 cities, far and wide across the nation. With 4000+ participants, the SPARK Prelims is indeed one Epic Quizzing Journey. The winners stand a chance to travel all the way to IIT Madras free of cost to compete in the national finals and experience what SHAASTRA has to offer.

SHAASTRA, although incepted in the year 2000, as the annual technical festival of IIT Madras, has grown massively, over the years to be an integral part of the Institute’s Tech-culture. Certainly, being one of its kind, it has evolved to not just being a trendsetter, but as the very definition of ‘College Techfest’.

SHAASTRA has the distinction of being the first student managed technical festival in the nation to be ISO 9001:2008 certified. Every edition of SHAASTRA is a colossal phenomenon featuring a wide variety of events, encompassing the entire spectrum of innovation. Every year, the IIT Madras campus becomes the boisterous congregation of thousands of intelligent, tech-savvy brains in the form of students, researchers, renowned speakers and eminent personalities from a variety of fields.

SHAASTRA SPARK Prelims (Nagpur) details:

Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Venue: School of Scholars (Beltarodi Branch) Near Prithviraj Nagar, Beltarodi, Nagpur.

Eligibility : Students of Class 8 to 12 in teams of two. A team should consist of two members and any bona fide team from a school can take part by registering online. The team members need not be from the same school/branch. Participants are requested to carry a valid school ID.

Quiz Topics : Science, Maths, Technology, General Knowledge and Logic

Registrations : Register online at (limited on-spot registrations, subject to availability) Registration fee : None

Timings : On-Spot Registrations : 9 am – 10 am, Reporting Time for Participants : 9:30 am

Quiz : 10 am Results & Prize Distribution : 12 noon.

Certificate of Appreciation and Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams. Top 5 teams from each city will qualify for the national screening round. Top 25 teams from the screening round, will get a chance to travel all the way to IIT Madras for the SPARK Finals. The top 3 teams of the SPARK Finals will be declared as National Winners. For any doubts and queries, contact us directly at the number below or send us an email at outreach@shaastra.org.