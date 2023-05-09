Sexual harassment of women wrestlers: AAP stage demonstration against BJP over inaction in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest on Monday at Variety Square, Nagpur, against the central government’s inaction on BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.

The protest was led by Devendra Wankhade, Vidarbha convenor, along with state treasurer Jagjitsingh and Nagpur convenor Kavita Singhale. Union minister Sankar Ingole, secretary Bhusan Dhakulkar, central Nagpur in-charge Ajinkya Kalambe, Vidhansabha convenor Roshan Dongre, and Abhijit Jha were also present.

The workers protested against the Modi government’s authoritarian policies and its inaction towards the accused. They expressed their support for the sportspersons who have earned respect for the country worldwide.

The president of Nagpur, Kavita Singhale, demanded the immediate suspension and removal of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from all posts. Vidarbha convenor Dr. Devendra Wankhade criticized the Modi government for not taking any action against the accused MP even after the Supreme Court had filed an FIR.

Jagjitsingh, Maharashtra treasurer, accused the Modi government of not taking action against the accused even after the crime was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A large number of women participated in this movement.

The AAP workers demanded that the central government should take immediate action against the accused MP and ensure the safety of female athletes. They also condemned the government’s inaction and demanded accountability for the accused.

