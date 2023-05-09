Pachpaoli cops arrest notorious criminal with MD drug in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Pachpaoli Police have arrested the notorious criminal Roshan Raj Meshram for allegedly possessing illegal MD drugs worth Rs. 36,000 on Monday night. The action was based on a secret input. According to police sources, API Vikas Manpiya received information that Roshan Meshram (21) and his aide Vishal Vijay Meshram (25) had MD drugs in their possession.

After swiftly confirming the inputs, the squad of Pachpaoli cops rounded up the accused duo near Balabhau Peth Bapu Kuti Nagar. Upon checking Roshan, cops found 3 grams of MD drugs worth Rs. 36,000 in his possession.

The accused were subsequently taken to Pachpaoli Police Station. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection.

