Sex racket busted in Nagpur; two women rescued from service apartment

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, Nagpur Police busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a service apartment in Narendra Nagar area under Beltarodi Police Station limits. The accused, identified as Sanket Tawale, has been arrested, and two women were rescued during the raid.

According to police, Tawale had rented Flat No. 64 in Lotus Service Apartment a month ago, where he was allegedly running the prostitution racket. Acting on a tip-off received by the Social Security Wing of the Crime Branch, police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises.

During the operation, two victims, both residents of Nagpur, were found. They were reportedly lured into the flesh trade with false promises of making quick money.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused has been booked for operating a prostitution racket and has been handed over to the Beltarodi Police for further investigation. The incident has sparked shock in the locality.

The action was part of Nagpur Police’s ongoing “Operation Shakti” campaign to crack down on illegal and immoral activities in the city. Police said they are actively working with informants to uncover such rackets.