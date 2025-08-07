Illegal construction continues in Nagpur despite court stay; locals allege inaction by NIT

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a disturbing development, illegal construction activity continues unabated along Nagpur’s Outer Ring Road, in brazen defiance of a court-issued stay order. Despite repeated complaints from local residents, authorities at the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) have allegedly turned a blind eye, raising serious concerns about administrative apathy and possible collusion.

The matter came to light after a formal complaint was filed at Mankapur Police Station on Wednesday by Mohammad Umar Opai, a resident of Buddhukhan ka Minara in Gandhibagh. Opai stated that even after securing a court stay order against construction adjacent to his plot near the Bombay Chicken Centre on Outer Ring Road, the work has continued in full swing.

Four-storey building despite court order

The construction in question is reportedly being carried out on a plot owned by Anis Fatima Iqbal Ahmed, adjacent to Opai’s land. According to the complaint, a four-storey commercial structure is being built illegally. Shockingly, the court had already issued a stay order against this specific construction, an order which is now being blatantly violated.

Opai submitted a written complaint and a copy of the court stay order to the police, demanding immediate enforcement and a halt to the illegal activity. However, no effective action has been taken by the police or planning authorities, sparking widespread resentment among local residents.

Spotlight on NIT’s Inaction

Residents allege that this is not an isolated case. Several unauthorized commercial shops and complexes are mushrooming across the area, and NIT has maintained a conspicuous silence. Locals accuse the authority of being complicit, or at the very least, grossly negligent in its regulatory duties.

It has also come to light that a chicken shop under construction next to Opai’s plot is unauthorized, and though NIT had earlier issued a notice, no real action followed. Locals allege that only cosmetic formalities were completed, while the illegal construction was allowed to proceed unhindered.

Despite raising the matter with senior officials and zonal authorities, residents claim their concerns have gone unheeded. This pattern of neglect has fuelled suspicion that some officials may be in collusion with private builders, enabling unauthorized developments through tacit support or willful inaction.

Local residents are now warning that such unregulated construction not only undermines law and order but also poses a serious threat to safety in the area. They demand that the authorities act swiftly and decisively to uphold court directives and restore public faith in the system.

All eyes are now on the police and NIT, will they finally act to stop this blatant contempt of court, or will silence and inaction continue to embolden violators?