Sex racket busted at Pride Hotel in Nagpur, Russian girls rescued

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Crime Branch conducted a significant operation against the flourishing sex trade in the Second Capital of the State and busted a sex racket at the The Pride Hotel on Wardha Road in the early hours of Tuesday. Russian girls were rescued during the raid.

According to sources, the police have arrested a sex broker named Bilaal Ahmad in connection with the case. Ahmad has been active in the sex trade as a broker for quite some time, supplying girls to other people.

The offense has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC 370 with Sonegaon Police Station and further investigations are currently underway.

