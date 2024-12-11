Sex Racket Busted at Heaven Spa in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Crime Branch carried out a raid at Heaven Spa, located on the second floor of Hair Club Salon near SBI Bank in Bajaj Nagar, and uncovered a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa.

The operation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman, Seema Anshul Bawangade, a resident of Plot No. 1136, Buddha Nagar, near Kamal Chowk under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli Police Station. She has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Gittikhadan Police Station.

Investigations revealed that the accused was running a human trafficking racket under the pretense of a body massage parlor. She allegedly lured women and young girls into prostitution by promising them financial benefits. During the raid, three women were rescued from the premises.

Authorities confiscated cash amounting to ₹37,385 and other materials as evidence. A case has been registered at Bajaj Nagar Police Station under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was led by SSB Inspector Kavita Isarkar, supported by officers Lakshman Chaure, Ajay Paunikar, Sameer Shaikh, Kunal Masram, Nitin Wasane, Lata Gawai, and government driver Poonam Shende. The raid was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rahul Makanikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhijit Patil.

This action highlights the commitment of Nagpur Police to cracking down on illegal activities and ensuring the safety of the community.