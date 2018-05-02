Sex racket busted at flat in Dharampeth, woman pimp arrested

Nagpur: Acting secret information, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Crime Branch raided an apartment in posh Dharampeth and busted a sex racket being run from there. A woman pimp has been arrested and four girls have been rescued in the raid. Cops are searching for a man, an accomplice of the arrested woman.

Police received tip-off that the accused Anjali Shah alias Varsha Ramteke (38) and her accomplice Rajat Thakur were running a sex racket from Flat No. 103, Shivgaurav Apartment, near Children’s Traffic Park, Dharampeth. The accused supplied girls to the prospective customers for flesh trade at the flat. To confirm the information, cops sent two decoys who negotiated a ‘deal’ for the girls. After the confirmation, a team of SSB sleuths raided the flat and rounded up the woman pimp Anjali Shah alias Varsha Ramteke and searching for the other accused Rajat Thakur. Four girls who were lured by the accused and dragged into flesh trade were rescued

An offence was registered and the two accused have been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Further probe is underway.

The raid was conducted by PI Trupti Sonavane, Woman PSI Smita Sonavane, PSI Atul Ingole, constable Anil Ambade, NPC sepoys Bhushan Zade, Ajay Paunikar, Sudhir Tiwari, woman sepoys Reena Jaurkar, Sujata Patil, Kumudini Meshram under the guidance of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.