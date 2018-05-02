Indian Oil launches common Indane refill booking number across India

Initiative for ease of booking by customers

Mumbai: Coinciding with the ongoing festive season in the country, IndianOil has come up with another initiative for customer convenience. It has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country. The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555. It is available 24×7 for the customers.

This common number for all-India LPG refill booking – through SMS and IVRS – is an important step to boost customer convenience and ease of booking Indane LPG refills. This means that even if customers move from one telecom circle to another across States, their Indane refill booking number remains the same.

The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force.

Please note that Indane LPG booking can be done using the customer’s REGISTERED MOBILE NUMBER only. The revised process of LPG refill booking and mobile number registration is as follows:

a.If the customer’s number is already registered in Indane records, IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID. Please note that this 16-digit consumer ID is mentioned on the customer’s Indane LPG invoices / cash memos / subscription voucher. Upon confirmation by the customer, the refill booking will be accepted.

b.If the customer’s mobile number is not available in Indane records, then one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by customers by entering their 16-digit consumer ID starting with 7. This should be followed by authentication in the same IVRS call. Upon confirmation, the customer’s mobile number will get registered and the LPG refill booking will be accepted. This 16-digit consumer ID of the customer is mentioned on Indane LPG invoices/ cash memos / subscription voucher.

Login to our website https://cx.indianoil.in or download IndianOil ONE mobile app for further updates on your favourite Indane LPG. With Indane, keep enjoying a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of cooking.