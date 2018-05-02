Several trapped in Delhi building collapse, fire

Several people including firefighters are trapped under the debris of a factory in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi after it caught fire and the structure collapsed following an explosion, officials said.

Thirty-five fire engines are at the site. The firefighters were working to rescue people stuck in the burning building when the explosion happened and brought down the structure.

The building collapsed after a blast in a factory. The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

“The building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel,” a senior fire official said. A total of 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.