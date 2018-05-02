Seven New Coronavirus positive cases reported in Nagpur

Nagpur: The total COVID-19 tally in Nagpur jumped to 55 with seven more positive cases on Tuesday morning informed Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra saw a sudden spike on Monday with 2,334 infected people in the state. Mumbai became the first city in the country to record a three-digit fatality figure with 100 deaths.

In India, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on April 14. The death toll has mounted to 339 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.