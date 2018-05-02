Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

    Seven New Coronavirus positive cases reported in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The total COVID-19 tally in Nagpur jumped to 55 with seven more positive cases on Tuesday morning informed Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

    The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra saw a sudden spike on Monday with 2,334 infected people in the state. Mumbai became the first city in the country to record a three-digit fatality figure with 100 deaths.

    In India, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on April 14. The death toll has mounted to 339 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter extends hearty support to the lockdown affected
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    नागपूरमध्ये ७ नवे करोनाबाधित रुग्ण आढळले; एकूण संख्या ५५वर
    मनपा शिक्षक संघाच्या अध्यक्षांना केले निलंबित
    डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर की जयंती घर पर ही मना रहे है लोग
    “डॉ.बाबासाहाब आंबेडकर ने भारतीय समाज को धर्म और राजनीति से उपर उठाया “
    Seven New Coronavirus positive cases reported in Nagpur
    Live: PM Modi’s address to the nation on COVID-19
    PM extends nationwide lockdown to May 3
    Video: Nagpur Bhandewadi dumping yard engulfed in flames
    Seven New Coronavirus positive cases reported in Nagpur
    नागपूरमध्ये ७ नवे करोनाबाधित रुग्ण आढळले; एकूण संख्या ५५वर
    “डॉ.बाबासाहाब आंबेडकर ने भारतीय समाज को धर्म और राजनीति से उपर उठाया “
    Live: PM Modi’s address to the nation on COVID-19
    मनपा शिक्षक संघाच्या अध्यक्षांना केले निलंबित
    अग्निशमन विभाग पाळणार १४ पासून अग्निशमन सेवा सप्ताह
    पालकमंत्र्यांनी घेतला रामटेक उपविभागाचा आढावा
    इलेक्ट्रिकल काँट्रॅक्टर असोसिएशनकडून मुख्यमंत्री निधीसाठी 4 लाखाचा धनादेश
    रेशनकार्ड असलेल्या गरीब कुटुंबांनाही खनिज निधीतून जीवनावश्यक कीट द्याव्यात : बावनकुळे
    Video: पूर्व नागपुर के राशन दुकानदारों की ‘ उद्धवसाहेब फैंस क्लब ‘ के सदस्यों ने खोली पोल
