Seven days on, fraudster Sontu still dodges arrest by Nagpur police

Nagpur: The elusive international bookie Anant Jain, known as Sontu, has managed to evade arrest by the Nagpur police reportedly with the help of fellow bookies and some relatives. Sontu has remained in hiding for seven days since he slipped away from the authorities following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on September 26.

While Sontu continues to play a high-stakes game of hide and seek with the Nagpur police, a significant development has occurred in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that addresses the issues surrounding his alleged criminal activities. This PIL marks a notable milestone as it appears to be the first of its kind to address the concerns related to online betting and gambling apps and their impact on susceptible individuals and society at large.

Multiple police teams, along with cyber experts, are actively engaged in a nationwide effort to locate Sontu. Their efforts involve tracking mobile phone tower locations, monitoring calls, messages, and chats associated with the fugitive bookie. Concurrently, legal experts are gearing up to present arguments in support of the PIL filed by the Gondia-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Aaj.

The PIL, filed through Akash Katre, is represented by Counsel Shreerang Bhandarkar and advocate Sejal Lakhani. Bhandarkar, who previously assisted the prosecution in the Sontu case leading to the rejection of his bail plea, explained that the PIL primarily focuses on the vulnerability of youth to digital gaming and betting apps. These apps, often manipulated by software coders, not only harm the individuals themselves but also negatively impact their families and, by extension, society as a whole.

Bhandarkar further highlighted the significant monetary transactions involved in online gambling and betting apps, with funds typically channelled to foreign countries. He emphasized that many of these apps operate from abroad, where the money won or lost can be used for nefarious purposes, including terrorism, international drug trafficking, or weapons trade.

The PIL seeks court orders to establish, enhance, strengthen systems and mechanisms for combating online gambling apps and digital intermediaries. Additionally, it calls for interventions to ensure that advertisements for such apps are closely monitored, controlled, and censored, with clear disclaimers regarding the associated risks.

Anant Jain, widely regarded as the operator of the international gaming app diamondexchange.com, is currently wanted for allegedly defrauding businessman Vikrant Agrawal of an astounding sum of Rs 58 crore.

As the authorities intensify their efforts to apprehend Sontu and the PIL gains traction, the case has become a significant focal point in addressing the growing concerns surrounding online gambling and betting apps in India. The outcome of both the manhunt and the PIL is anticipated with great interest, as they could potentially have far-reaching implications for the regulation and oversight of such apps in the country.

