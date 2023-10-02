Bappa idol of Mecosabagh Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Nagpur, wins Wonder Ganesha Award

Nagpur: The eco-friendly Bappa idol, named Oxygen, installed by Mecosabagh Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Nagpur, has won the first prize in the Wonder Ganesha Award, instituted by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The theme of the Lord Ganesh idol was “Save Trees, Save Birds.” The first prize consists of Rs 51,000. The Ganesh Mandal is headed by Rahul Motwani.

Mecosabagh Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal is located near Baba Khatiyawala Temple, Mecosabagh, Sindhi Colony, Nagpur. Last year’s theme was also related to elephant and save animals concept which also was an attraction for public.

The award ceremony was organised in Mumbai. The jury for Ghar Ghar Ganesha Awards and Wonder Ganesha Awards was led by Omung Kumar Bhandula, a prominent Indian film director and production designer known for his significant contribution to Hindi cinema.

Gadkari’s visit:

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the pandal of Mecosabagh Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal for darshan. Gadkari wholeheartedly appreciated the Mandal’s Oxygen theme highlighting eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.

