Sevasadan Junior College students shine in JEE Advanced-2020

Nagpur: Students of Sevasadan Junior College excelled in National level Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE Advanced- 2020) the results of which were declared recently.

Students of Class 12 Science got following ranking: Aditya Anil Kadoo (AIR-112 ,OBC Rank -8), Prerak Sunil Meshram (AIR -535, SC Rank -7), Sthavir Mundre (AIR-635 , SC Rank-9), Rohan Kishore Nakade (AIR- 3801, OBC Rank -603) Parth Shivdatta Khandenath (AIR-5114), Harshal Baban Kotti (AIR-20146, BC Rank -4564), Abhishek Bansod (AIR-4624 SC-71), Arnav Borkar(AIR-3388), Yash Bansod , Vinay Sonkule, and Shashwat Rajnikant Mishra.

These meritorious students were facilitated by President of Sevasadan Shikshan Sanstha Kanchantai Gadkari. She gave valuable guidance to the students by saying that there is a huge contribution of parents and teachers in every student’s successes. She also urged the students to explore the world and opportunities but don’t forget your parents efforts and your nation.

Parents of Aditya Kadoo and Sthavir Mundre appreciated the efforts taken by all teaching and non-teaching staff. Vice Presidents Bapusaheb Bhagwat, Samay Bansod, Secretary Indubala Mukewar, Joint Secretary Vandana Moharil, Joint Secretary Nanasaheb Akhare, Administrative Officer Balkrushna Suratane, Principal Niranjan Kumbhalkar, Supervisor Vrushali Sawankar were present in the programme. They congratulated all the students for their grand success in the JEE Advanced Exam. The facilitation programme was held at Mai Motalag Hall of Sevasadan Society and was anchored by Pooja Raut.

Sevasadan Shikshan Sanstha was established in 1927 located in the heart of the Nagpur city. Sanstha always focused on imparting the quality education among the students from the beginning.





