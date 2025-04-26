Setback for NCP in Hingna Constituency as Several Key Leaders Join BJP

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar suffered a major blow in Nagpur’s Hingna constituency as several prominent leaders switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Zilla Parishad President Ujjwala Bodhare, along with 16 sarpanches, 6 municipal councillors, and 12 Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) directors from Hingna, officially joined the BJP in a ceremony held at the Koaradi residence of BJP State President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The induction took place under the leadership of MLA Sameer Meghe, further strengthening BJP’s base in the Hingna Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Bawankule remarked that the entry of seasoned leaders like Ujjwala Bodhare and a large number of grassroots representatives would ensure BJP’s decisive victory in the upcoming local body elections. He added that the influence of the NCP in Hingna has significantly diminished.

Bawankule also pointed out that the voter base that once supported former NCP leader Ramesh Bang is now expected to shift towards BJP, securing a clear advantage for the party.

The event was attended by senior BJP leaders including former MLA Raju Parwe, State Vice-President Manohar Kumbhare, District General Secretary Anil Nidhan, Adarsh Patle, Bipin Girde, Vivek Indurkar, Vinayak Kharabe, Ashwini Jichkar, Bhaskar Khade, and Amit Kadam, among others.

