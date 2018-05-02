Sessions court releases man accused of raping minor on regular bail

Nagpur – Sessions jugde , Shri SS Deshpande has granted regular bail to advised Pranay Dahake R/o Virkhandi Tah Kuhi dist Nagpur. Pranay was arrested for the offence punishable under section 363, 376 (2)(n), 376(3)Of Indian Penal Code R/W Sec 4Of POCSO Act registered vide Crime No. 308/2020 dated 6-07-2020 registered with PS Kuhi NAGPUR.

The case of the prosecution is that on 6-07-2020 informant lodged a report to P.S.O. Kuhi against unknown person alleging that, his sister is aged about 16 years of age and she is studying in 10th

standard. She was having a mobile phone and she used to talk with someone in the afternoon as well in the night and when asked to whom she is speaking, she did not used to answer the question.

That, informant was having suspicion that, she was having love affair with someone. That, prosecutrix had gone to village Virkhundi at her elder fathers place. On 5-07-2020, informant received phone from his elder father that, prosecutrix has left home while he had been to agricultural field and he has searched the entore village but she was not found.

The investigation was carried out and it came to fore that, Pranay was having love affair with prosecutix.

It was submitted that, conduct of prosecutrix reflects that, they are having love affair and the age

of prosecutrix is 17 years which is on the verge of maturity and further accompanying the applicant without raising any alarm reflects her consent.

Adv Mir Nagman ali and Parag Mohate appeared for Pranay.