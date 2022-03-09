Sessions Court convicted 2 accused and acquitted other accused in brutal murder of Sachin Somkuwar

Nagpur: Add sessions judge Presided over by MS Azmi has delivered judgment in sensational murder of Sachin Somkuwar that had taken place in Gokulpeth market. Shri Azmi Convicted Accused Raja Parteki and Roshan parteki for brutal murder of Sachin Somkuwa. Shri Azmi acquitted Pradip Uike, Ankesh Uike, Ashfaq@bittu.

Complainant namely Suraj Ashok Dogre who is also eyewitness to the incidence has lodged a complaint with PSO PS Ambazari stating that, on 29-09-16, he along with deceased Sachin Somkuwar had been to Gokulpeth Market to meet one Sudhir Pandey who is owner of hardware Shop. It is further alleged that, when they were returning, at about 1.50 pm, persons namely Rajesh Parteki, Bittu @Ashfaque, Ankit Pali, Roshan parteki, Pradip uike etc other persons came and fired gun shots towards deceased Sachin Somkuwar in order to take revenge of Balya Uike Murder and complainant also received injury to his head. Thereafter Deceased was taken to Wokheardt Hospital at Nagpur where deceased succumbed during the treatment.

In order to prove the charge against the accused persons prosecution had examined many eyewitness including the complainant who himself has suffered injuries in the brutal assault. All the eye witnesses had supported the prosecution care as per the statement given to police.

The bullets recovered from the body of deceased Sachin had matched with the guns which was recovered from the accused.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for Pradip uike, Adv chaitanya barve appeared for ankesh uike. Adv Dixit appeared for Ashfaaq , Adv parag ukey appeared for ankit pali who were acquitted by Sessions Court. Adv Abhay Jikar represented State.

… Ravikant Kamble