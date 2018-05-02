Session on Innovative Projects in Paper Industry on February 7, 2021 at VIA

VIA MSME Forum & The Paper Traders Association are jointly organizing a Session on “Innovative Projects In Paper Industry” on Sunday, 7th February , 2021 from 10:00 am to 01:30 pm at VIA Conference Hall, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

Mr. Charudatt Joglekar is the technical faculty for this session. He is an expert on paper machines & a Consultant to the National & International paper industries.

Entry with prior registration only. On spot entries will be accepted. Registration will be open till 6th of February 2021 upto 6:00 Pm.

For more details & registration please contact VIA.- 0712-2561211/2554090/9561061991.

All industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs who are related to this subject and interested in setting up their units in this segment will attend this program, says a press release issued by Girish Deodhar, Chairman of VIA MSME Forum.