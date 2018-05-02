Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Feb 6th, 2021

    Session on Innovative Projects in Paper Industry on February 7, 2021 at VIA

    VIA MSME Forum & The Paper Traders Association are jointly organizing a Session on “Innovative Projects In Paper Industry” on Sunday, 7th February , 2021 from 10:00 am to 01:30 pm at VIA Conference Hall, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

    Mr. Charudatt Joglekar is the technical faculty for this session. He is an expert on paper machines & a Consultant to the National & International paper industries.

    Entry with prior registration only. On spot entries will be accepted. Registration will be open till 6th of February 2021 upto 6:00 Pm.

    For more details & registration please contact VIA.- 0712-2561211/2554090/9561061991.

    All industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs who are related to this subject and interested in setting up their units in this segment will attend this program, says a press release issued by Girish Deodhar, Chairman of VIA MSME Forum.

    उत्तर नागपुरात ११०० कोटी रुपयांचे ७०० खाटांचे सुपर स्पेशालिटी हॉस्पीटल पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांची घोषणा
    2 women booked for filming video inside police stn
    Principal of natural justice is lacking in Direct Tax Proposal in Budget 2021 -V Lakshmikumaran
    फ्रंटलाईन कर्मचा-यांना लसीकरणाची सुरुवात
    मेट्रोच्या लोकाभिमुख प्रवासी सेवेचा लाभ घ्यावा, माहिती महासंचालक पांढरपट्टे यांचे आवाहन
    मेट्रो स्टेशन येथे ई – फिडर सेवा उपलब्ध
    मनपामध्ये बोलाविली कचरा गाडी
    कविकुलगुरू कालिदास संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय येथे मुलींकरिता वसतिगृहाचे थाटात लोकार्पण
    मुन्ना यादव का पलटवार लुटेरी सरकार , राष्ट्रवादी के मंत्रियों पर साधा निशाना
