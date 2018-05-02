Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 16th, 2020

    Session on COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning

    EXIM FORUM of Vidarbha Industries Association will be organising a session on “COVID 19 – Impact Assessment & Business Continuity Planning” on Friday, 17th April 2020 from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm through zoom app.

    The objective of holding this session, as we enter the second phase of lockdown, Government has issued detailed guidelines for resumption of business activities. As an Entrepreneur or Management, you may be realizing that New needs / Opportunities are getting created because this situation. To capitalise on these opportunities, we need to begin with assessing the impact of the evolving situation on our business.

    We propose a simple 4 stage framework to enable you assess this impact and respond effectively.

    Charudatta Pande, Co-Founder of Suhrud Consultants will be the key speaker and has worked with companies like IBM, SAP and Dassault Systemes. He helps Enterprises & Entrepreneur achieve their potential by Crystalizing their Vision, Defining Goals, Streamlining Business Processes, Enhancing Underlying Systems, Capitalizing on Human Resources and Optimizing Working Capital.

    Join Zoom Meeting Link : https://zoom.us/j/91449172739 / Meeting ID: 914 4917 2739, for details Contact : +91-9822033080 / 9922386398

    Online session will cover Evaluate the Impact on your industry and your company; Identify Top Challenges and timelines; Prepare mitigation strategies; Create a Plan, Define the tasks and assign resources; Business Continuity Planning and Managing yourself.

    Members of the association, industrialist, start-ups and interested persons are cordially requested to join the session thru zoom, says a press note issued by Pratik Tapadia Chairman of VIA EXIM Forum.

