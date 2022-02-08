Servicing Wala : Opportunity In Adversity

When jobs were lost in lockdown, Shivani Dani Wakhare and Aniket Dhole thought that they can do something. The vehicles had been standing idle for a long time, so they had to be serviced to get them started. But during lockdown all the servicing shops were closed. So, they tried to service the vehicles with the help of their own mechanic and then realised that this can be a good business model. So, by sharing profit, they gave some part to the mechanic, and thus started doing two-wheeler servicing. Slowly they were servicing 50 to 100 two wheelers, & then servicing of four wheelers also started. Earlier they were a team of 2 people and a mechanic for full time. Then they had to find an additional person for four-wheeler servicing & so it became a team of 4 people.

Then gradually there was an opportunity in car washing, so they put a new unit for car washing and for that they also created toolkits by raising money from their own business, without borrowing a single penny from anywhere. They bought a washing car. So today there is a team of about 8 people doing car & two-wheeler servicing & there is an independent unit of car washing.