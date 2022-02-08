Covid drop continues in Nagpur! Reports 681 fresh cases, 8 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 681 fresh cases and eight deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 1,553 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 392 cases and five deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 250 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural and also registered three deaths. Total 37 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,73,472 and the number of deaths rose to 10,300. The sum of 5,50,724 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 96.03% while active cases dropped to 12,448.