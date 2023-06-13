Serve with Shraddha NGO Empowers Underprivileged Youth in Mumbai Slums with Financial Literacy Initiatives

Mumbai: Serve with Shraddha NGO organized an insightful session on “Financial Literacy in Day-to-Day Life. The speaker of this event was renowned Chartered Accountant Pratik Karpe.” The event aimed to empower underprivileged youngsters from the Marol area by providing them with essential knowledge and skills for effective money management.

The session, held at the Golden Tulipz Hotel in Marol, witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of 40 beneficiaries eager to learn and improve their financial literacy. Pratik Karpe joined forces with Shraddha Singh ji, the founder and president of the NGO, to shed light on the importance of prudent money management and shared valuable strategies to achieve it.

As a practicing Chartered Accountant, he brought his extensive experience and expertise to the session, enlightening the attendees on various aspects of financial literacy. He stressed the significance of financial planning and the impact it can have on individuals and their families. Through engaging discussions and practical examples, Pratik ji highlighted the long-term benefits of making informed financial decisions and cautioned against common pitfalls that can lead to financial instability.

Shraddha Singh ji, the driving force behind Serve with Shraddha NGO, emphasized the rationale behind choosing financial literacy as a crucial focus area for the organization. Recognizing that the young participants would soon become the primary breadwinners in their families, She emphasized the need for them to cultivate responsible and judicious money habits. By equipping these youngsters with the necessary knowledge and skills, the NGO aims to empower them to make sound financial choices that can positively impact their future and the well-being of their families.

The participants actively participated in discussions and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn about financial literacy, an area often overlooked in traditional educational systems. The NGO’s efforts to bridge the gap in financial literacy among underprivileged youth is a step towards fostering financial independence and a brighter future for these individuals and their families.

The success of the event and the positive feedback received from the attendees have motivated Serve with Shraddha NGO to continue its mission of spreading financial literacy among marginalized communities. By imparting crucial knowledge and skills, the NGO is working towards creating a society where financial empowerment and stability are accessible to all, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds.