Nagpur GRP Head Constable in ACB trap for Rs 2,500 bribe

Nagpur: A Head Constable attached to Government Railway Police (GRP) Nagpur was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case.

The accused policeman was identified as Shailesh Dhanraj Uke (46), a resident of Maya Nagar, Indora, attached to GRP Station, Nagpur. A 20-year-old male resident of Pachpaoli lodged a complaint with the ACB against Uke. The complainant accused Uke of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,000 to assist him in a liquor case. After negotiation, Uke agreed to accept Rs 2,500 as a compromise, added ACB.

Advertisement

The trap was planned and executed on Monday at GRP Station at Nagpur Railway Station. The complainant, accompanied by the ACB sleuths, handed over the agreed amount of Rs 2,500 to Uke at the police station. He was immediately arrested by the ACB after accepting the bribe.

A case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at GRP Nagpur.

Under the guidance of SP ACB Rahul Maknikar, DySPs Mahesh Chate, Anamika Mirzapure, the arrest was made by Police Inspectors Shivshankar Khedekar, Nitin Baligvar and staff including Ram Shastrakar, Sachin Kinhekar, Prakash Dhamgaye, and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement