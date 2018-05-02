Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 pts in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and Maruti amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 200.35 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 52,750.01 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent up to 15,808.60.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Titan, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M, Asian Paints and Nestle India. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HUL were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 52,549.66, and Nifty tumbled 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45.