Sensex jumps 254 points, Nifty at 15K+

Extending its gains for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 254 points on Wednesday tracking gains in pharma, IT and auto shares amid largely positive cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 254.03 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 51,279.51, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,174.80. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys.

On the other hand, ONGC, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid were among the laggards. According to Binod Modi, Head – Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities extended gains for the third consecutive day mainly aided by favourable global cues. IT, metals and pharma recorded sharp rebound over 1 per cent, while a strong buying was seen in automobile stocks also.