    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sensex dives over 1,000 points amid Covid spike

    The domestic stock markets have crashed by more than 2 per cent in early trading, ignoring the positive cues from the global bourses, as the second wave of Covid 19 continued to batter the country.

    At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading at 47,778.75, weaker by 1053.55 points or 2.16 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,285.50, down 332.45 points or 2.16 per cent. Financial and auto stocks received most of the hammering, with the BSE financial and auto indices losing 4.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

    On Monday, India reported its tenth record daily increase in COVID-19 cases in eleven days and added more than 2 lakh daily cases to the overall tally for the fourth consecutive day.


