Senior RTO officer booked for molesting colleague, subjecting her to casteist slurs in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer has been booked by the Sitabuldi Police Station on charges of molesting a female colleague and subjecting her to casteist slurs, between March 12, 2022, and May 19, 2023.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, who is also an officer with RTO, Sitabuldi Police have booked the accused Deputy RTO Officer, Ravindra Shaligram Bhuyar, a resident of Galaxy Apartment, Ravi Nagar, Ambazari, Nagpur, under Sections 354A, 509, 294, 506 of the IPC, and Section 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(va) of the Atrocity Act.

In her complaint, the victim informed the police that accused Bhuyar would unnecessarily call her to his cabin and would misbehave with her. He would forcefully show her pornographic videos on his phone, and when the victim resisted, he would subject her to casteist slurs. Annoyed by her resistance, when the victim started ignoring him, Bhuyar then used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) threat to harass her.

Frustrated with the ongoing harassment, the victim approached the Sitabuldi Police Station with a complaint on July 24. The police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

