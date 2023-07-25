Four GS College teachers get bail in lecturer’s suicide case

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to four teachers of GS Junior College after offences were registered against them for allegedly abetting the suicide of their colleague Gajanan Karade on July 9.

“After perusal of the entire FIR, prima facie the ingredients of the offence are not made out. As far as the interrogation is concerned, the conditions can be imposed on the petitioners to remain present before the investigating officer for the probe. At this stage, their immediate custody is not required. Considering the nature of the allegations, they can be protected by granting ad interim protection,” Justice Urmila Joshi Phalke said.

The petitioners — Badriprasad Pande, Bhawna Gattuwar, Tausif Pathan, and Narendra Khandait — were booked by Beltarodi police for Karade’s suicide after his relatives lodged a complaint.

The Beltarodi police had registered a case of abetment to commit suicide against four people, including former Principal NY Khandait, Bachchu Pandey, Bhavna Gattuwar and Tausif Pathan.

According to the police, Gajanan Karade, a resident of Narendra Nagar, was a Hindi lecturer and had been teaching students of Classes 11 and 12 for the past 12 years. He hanged himself using a saree tied to a ceiling fan at his residence on July 9 evening when his wife was away in Amravati, they said.

According to relatives, Karade had been under stress in recent days and frequently spoke about enduring harassment from members of the college management and some professors.

