    Published On : Mon, Mar 15th, 2021

    Senior journalists Meghnad Bodhankar passes away at 87 years

    Nagpur: Meghnad Bodhankar, former editor of ‘The Hitavada’ and ‘Lokmat Times’ is no more.He breathed his last around 11.30 pm at a private hospital here on Sunday, following a brief illness. He was 87.

    Bodhankar is survived by his wife, Asha, two sons, Sumit and Amit, daughters-in-law, grand children and a large family of friends, well wishers, and fellow journalists to mourn his departure.

    His last rights will be performed on Monday, at 4 pm, at Ambazari crematorium.

