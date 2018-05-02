Senior journalists Meghnad Bodhankar passes away at 87 years

Nagpur: Meghnad Bodhankar, former editor of ‘The Hitavada’ and ‘Lokmat Times’ is no more.He breathed his last around 11.30 pm at a private hospital here on Sunday, following a brief illness. He was 87.

Bodhankar is survived by his wife, Asha, two sons, Sumit and Amit, daughters-in-law, grand children and a large family of friends, well wishers, and fellow journalists to mourn his departure.

His last rights will be performed on Monday, at 4 pm, at Ambazari crematorium.