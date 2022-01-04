Senior IPS officer deprives man of “movie date with mother” in Nagpur

Nagpur: Despite booking tickets online and paying for the same, a man was deprived of a movie, he had planned with his mother at city based theatre thanks to the courtesy of a senior IPS official from Nagpur Rural.

CA Omkar Gaddamwar had planned a movie date with his mother. He booked two tickets for a Marathi flick at K Sera Sera Miniplex for the same and made payment online. However, when he approached the theatre, Gaddamwar was taken aback when the staff told him that he can’t go in for a movie, as the Senior IPS Officer had bought all the tickets of the same movie. Though, Gaddamwar argued that he had paid for the tickets and they should let him go in, however; the theatre staff had asked him to fine any other multiplex to watch the movie.

Irked over which, Gaddamwar tweeted the incident. Following which several movie lovers and citizens have expressed their dismay over the incident. Gaddamwar has set to file complaint with Consumer Forum in this regard.