Senior faculty member of GS College ends life amidst administrative inquiry

Nagpur: A wave of shock and sadness swept through GS College of Commerce as news emerged that a senior faculty member had tragically taken his own life. The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Karale, a resident of Narendra Nagar, under Beltarodi Police Station, who reportedly ended his life by hanging.

The professor’s decision to end his life was reportedly driven by the mounting pressure of an ongoing administrative inquiry, according to the police.

The incident, which unfolded on Monday, has sent shockwaves throughout the academic community in Nagpur. The faculty member, Karale, had been facing torture by colleagues within the college, as he wrote in a suicide note. He also expressed his dismay to his son and wife for taking this step in his suicide note.

Authorities have promptly responded to the incident, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the faculty member’s untimely death.

To determine the cause of death, the police have sent the deceased’s body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a thorough autopsy. As of now, the case has been registered as an accidental death.

