Senior citizen killed in Ganeshpeth flat



Nagpur: A 65-year-old Hudco Colony based man found killed at Flat No. 103 of Rajat Sankul Building under Ganeshpeth Police Station on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Laxman Malik, a resident of Hudco Colony, Jaripatka was reportedly tied to a chair and his throat was slit with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani and Senior Police Inspector Ganeshpeth, Bharat Kishrsagar along with the staff visited the spot. Cops have sent a body for autopsy and launched a probe into the matter.