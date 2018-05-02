Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 26th, 2020

    Senior citizen arrested for impersonating as API

    Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police arrested a 62- year-old man for allegedly impersonating as an Assistant Police Inspector (API) in a bid to cheat the cashier of Friends Garment Stores on Tuesday evening.

    A resident of Badnapur, Jalna, Ajay Shivdas Jadhav ran out of luck when he tried cheat cashier Ramchandra Narayan Dongre (44) at Friends Garment Stores masquerading as Assistant Police Inspector.

    After Dongre alerted the cops, Sitabuldi Police picked up the accused sexagenarian and registered an offence under Section 419 (Cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code against him

