Dhantoli zone & Omkar Nagar (New) ESR shutdown on Nov 27 (Friday)

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have planned to install flow meter at Wanjari Nagar ESR (Dhantoli zone) by taking a 12-hour shutdown on Nov 27, 2020 (Friday) from 10 am onwards to 10 pm same day. Meanwhile, NMC-OCW has also planned to clean Omkar Nagar (New) ESR under Hanuman Nagar Zone on Nov 27, 2020 (Friday) under its ESR cleaning drive.

Following this work operation of four ESR’s in Dhantoli Zone , Wanjari Nagar Old ESR, Wanjari Nagar New ESR , Hanuman Nagar ESR and Reshimbagh ESR will remain affected on Friday evening while water supply on Nov 28 (Saturday) will be with low pressure.

Area affected during shutdown –

WANJARI NAGAR OLD ESR Old WANJARI NAGAR NEW ESR: Old & New Babulkeda, Kukde layout, Vasant Nagar ,Wanjari Nagar, New & old Kailash Nagar ,Chandramani Nagar ,Joshiwadi Shramjivi Nagar, Pragati Nagar, Rameshwari road, Vishwakarma Nagar, Bajrang Nagar, Savitribaifule nagar, Mhada Qurtar, Police Qurtar, Super Speciality Hospital, Somwari Qurtar, Raghuji nagar, Aayrvedic layout, aadivasi colony.

HANUMAN NAGAR ESR: Hanuman nagar , Professor colony ,Chandan Nagar , PTS Quartar , Vakilpeth , Mahesh colony,somwari qtr,siraspeth, saraipeth,reshimbagh.

RESHIMBAGH ESR: Om nagar,sudampuri,anand nagar,Nehru nagar,mahavir nagar,shiv nagar,old nandanvan,Bhagat colony,Gaytri nagr, ganesh nagar, Old shukrwari,Labantanda

Meanwhile, NMC-OCW has also planned to clean Omkar Nagar (New) ESR under Hanuman Nagar Zone on Nov 27, 2020 (Friday) under its ESR cleaning drive. .

Areas to remain affected following Omkar Nagar (New) ESR cleaning are: Akash Nagar, Avadoot Nagar, Shesh Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Ekmat Nagar, Mangaldeep Nagar1 & 2, Kalpataru Nagar, Kalyaneshwar Nagar, Mudra Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Alankar Nagar, Nar Hari Nagar, Chintamani Nagar, Chandika Nagar 1& 2, Green Planet Soc, Amba Nagar, Gagan Deep Soc., Jai Gurudev Nagar, Bal Krishna Nagar, etc.

NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be

possible & co-operate.

NMC-OCW have appealed citizens to co-operate and if they have any complaints regarding water supply or need information please do contact @ NMC-OCW’s Toll Free Number 1800 266 9899 at any time.

यादरम्यान टँकरद्वारे पाणीपरुवठाही शक्य होणार नसल्यानेमनपा-OCW याांनी नागररकाांना परुेसा पाणीसाठा करण्याचेव सहकाययकरण्याचेआवाहन के लेआहे.