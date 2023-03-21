Senate Polls: ABVP takes lead, Parivartan, MVA candidate trailing

Nagpur: After a delay of almost six years, the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharai Nagpur University’s (RTMNU’s) senate graduate constituency election was finally held on Sunday. However, the election saw a low voter turnout of just 22.97%. The counting of votes is set to begin on Tuesday in the auditorium of the Jamnalal Bajaj Administration Building of the University.

As for the candidates, the ABVP candidate is reportedly leading with 1087 votes, while the Parivartan candidate is trailing with 1038 votes. The MVA candidate has secured 942 votes so far, according to the latest reports.

Advertisement

According to sources, the result is expected to be announced without any significant delay due to the low voter turnout. However, in the past, there has been a considerable delay in announcing the results of Senate elections. This is the first time in the history of Senate graduate constituency elections that the voter turnout has been so low. In the previous elections, the voter turnout was 35%.

Despite an increased number of voters this time, there was not much enthusiasm among the graduate voters regarding the election. Bhandara had the lowest voter turnout of 20.51%, while Wardha had the highest polling percentage at 26.11%, according to district-wise consideration of Nagpur University area.

The delay in holding the election had caused concern among the students and faculty members of the university. The election had been postponed several times due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senate graduate constituency election is a significant event for Nagpur University as it elects representatives to the senate, which is the highest decision-making body of the university. The elected representatives will have a say in the decision-making process of the university, including matters related to academics, finances, and infrastructure.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement