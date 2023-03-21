In the Indian context, ‘Antyodaya’ means that we have to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur/Mumbai: “In the Indian context, ‘Antyodaya’ means that we have to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society”. This was stated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari at the valedictory function of Civil-20 Inception Meet in Nagpur today. He further said that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the three pillars of society. The dignitaries in the session also included Chair of CIVIL20 India 2023 Mata Amritanandamayi, Vice-Chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and Patron Civil20 India 2023 Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe; Joint Secretary (G-20), Ministry of External Affairs and Sous-Sherpa, G-20 India Ambassador Abhay Thakur, All-India Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari Nivedita Bhide among others. The Valedictory Session of CIVIL20 India 2023 Inception Meet was chaired by Sherpa, CIVIL20 India 2023 and former ambassador Vijay Nambiar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also stated that the target is to make India a carbon-neutral country before 2070. He said that India is now moving towards alternative sources of fossil fuels towards green fuel. Bio-ethanol is being made from various sources. As part of sustainable policies, 20 lakh tonnes of garbage are being used in road construction at New Delhi, he stated as an example. These are all in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for green growth, further stated the Union Minister. He said that the Government practises ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and inclusive growth is its theme.

Nitin Gadkari also said that he felt delighted to see the presence of the famous experts, academicians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), NGOs and policy practitioners from around the globe in Nagpur for the CIVIL20 India 2023 Inception Meet.

Vijay Nambiar presented a brief report of the Inception Meet and said that it is now time to translate the Concept Paper of the Working Groups of CIVIL20 India 2023 into policy packs before the next C-20 Summit.

Abhay Thakur said, C-20 is playing a major role by voicing the concern of common people which is in line with India’s G-20 priorities. He stated that democratic governance has been part of socio-economic framework of India. G-20 Presidency will show the economic rise of India, he also said. He further said, CIVIL 20 could not have made a better choice for hosting the Inception Conference than Nagpur as it is the centre of India.

Nivedita Bhide reiterated the point made in Inception Conference that for the first time, Civil-20 process was driven by spirituality. She stated that India is a land of spirituality, which implies that we strive to act on oneness. She said that the Inception Conference has passed through one important stage and now the C-20 is moving towards making the policy packs.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe delivered the vote of thanks and stated that Nagpur is a city that has a long history of volunteerism. Volunteerism has the potential of humanising or spiritualising technology, he added. Dr Sahasrabuddhe thanked Mata Amritanandamayi for her support as Chair of CIVIL20 India 2023. He also thanked all those who were behind the successful organisation of the Inception Conference.

