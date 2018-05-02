Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 26th, 2019
Sena should come forward for alternative arrangement: Maha Cong leader

With the Shiv Sena playing hardball over power sharing with ally Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, state Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should come forward for an ‘alternative arrangement’.

The Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly also said that though the mandate for the Congress was to sit in opposition, the party needed to join hands with others to stop the BJP from coming to power.

“The mandate for the Congress is to perform the role of opposition. But to stop the BJP, we need to come together. Shiv Sena has to come forward. The Sena should come forward for an alternative arrangement as the popular mandate was against the BJP,” he said.

Wadettiwar, however, added that the Congress had not initiated any discussion with the Sena.

The Congress leader’s statement came on a day when the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP to implement ‘equal formula for sharing of power’ before holding talks for forming the next saffron alliance government in the state.

Newly-elected MLAs of the Sena, who met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai, demanded that his son Aaditya Thackeray, 29, be made chief minister.

